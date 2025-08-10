ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Launches Online Campaign Urging People To 'Fight Vote Chori'

New Delhi: Upping the ante over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's poll rigging claims, the Congress has launched a web portal where people can register to demand accountability from the Election Commission of India against what it called "vote chori" and express support for the Leader of Opposition's demand for digital voter rolls.

"Yeh treason hai, yeh rajdroh hai, time aayega! Hum aapko pakdenge! Bachne wale nahi ho! It is critical that we expose vote chori," asserts Rahul Gandhi in a video posted on the portal.

In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said "vote theft" is an attack on the basic democratic principle of 'one person, one vote', and asserted that a clean voters' list is essential for free and fair elections.

"Our demand from the Election Commission is clear -- show transparency and make the digital voter list public, so that the public and political parties can audit it themselves," he said. Gandhi urged people to support this demand by registering on the vote chori portal.

"This is a fight to protect democracy," he added. Anyone can click on the portal link and download "vote chori proof, demand EC accountability and report vote chori".

In the video on the portal, he reiterated his explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in the polls through collusion between the BJP and the EC. He had cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka, and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".