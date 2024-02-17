Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, son Nakul Nath to Join BJP?

Bhopal: After veteran firebrand leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress in 2020 to join the BJP, the grand old party could face another major jolt ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with speculations rife that former Chief Minister and party bigwig Kamal Nath along with MP son Nakul Nath is set to join the saffron party in coming days.

The speculations in political circles about Kamal Nath joining BJP are getting stronger every day with the changing political developments. At a time when BJP's national convention is going on in Delhi, Kamal Nath has canceled the conference to be held in Chhindwara and the meeting to be held in Tamia on 18th of February and has left for Bhopal, sources said.

If sources are to be believed, Kamal Nath, along with his MP son Nakul Nath, ten other Congress MLAs and supporters might join the BJP anytime. The possible defection is seen as a big blow to the Congress which is already struggling with multiple defections every now and then.

Senior journalist and political analyst Prakash Bhatnagar said that it was certain that a leader of Kamal Nath's stature would not go alone if at all he joins the BJP after failing to lead the Congress to win in the 2023 assembly elections. On Friday Feb 16, BJP state President VD Sharma said that the doors of the BJP were open for Kamal Nath and his son to join the saffron party.

The speculations about Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath joining the BJP have gained momentum for the last some days ever since Kamal Nath's reaction to Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam's entry into the BJP. Kamal Nath had said that "Everyone is independent. No one is tied to any political party." With Kamal Nath's son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath dropping his affiliation with the Congress on his X Bio, the exit of the father-son duo from the Congress for their entry into the BJP looks certain.