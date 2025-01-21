ETV Bharat / bharat

Outsourcing Manipur To HM Shah Abdication Of Prime Ministerial Responsibility: Cong Slams Modi

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Tuesday said "outsourcing" Manipur to Union Home Minister Amit Shah is an abdication of prime ministerial responsibility which has proved disastrous and reiterated the demand that the PM visit the violence-hit state.

The opposition party's attack came after PM Modi greeted the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their statehood day on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The formerly non-biological - and now suddenly human - Prime Minister has just sent greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day through social media. Yet, he has stubbornly refused to visit Manipur even briefly ever since its agony began on May 3, 2023."

"He has gone all over the world but has not found the time nor the inclination to reach out to the people of the state in Imphal and other places," he said.

Modi has stubbornly refused to meet MLAs of his own party in the state and has not had a one-on-one meeting with the CM, nor has he met with MPs, political leaders, and civil society organisations of the state, Ramesh said.