Congress Intensifies Protests Across Country After Amit Shah's Controversial Remarks On Dr Ambedkar

New Delhi: After the electoral losses in three states impacted the morale of party workers, the Congress found new energy in the form of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, during the winter session of Parliament, which concludes on December 20.

Not only did the Congress MPs protest the issue within the Parliament House Complex, but the matter also energised the state units, who hit the streets to target the saffron party and send a message to the marginalised communities, who hold Ambedkar in high esteem.

According to party insiders, it took a while for the Congress strategists to realise the political opportunity in the Home Minister’s remarks when party lawmakers protested at the entrance of the Parliament House on December 17, but all state units were directed to hit the streets over the issue a day later on December 18.

As a result, protests were staged by the party units in Rajasthan, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra among other states, on the same day. The Uttar Pradesh unit also staged a pre-scheduled protest in Lucknow on December 18 over issues like jobs, price rise, farmers plight and law and order.

“The Congress is always active on the ground and takes up issues that affect the common man. The disrespect shown to Dr Ambedkar was such an issue that we had to react strongly and take it to the people. Everything in the country flows from the Constitution and the Home Minister passed such low remarks about the person, who drafted it. Moreover, our leader Rahul Gandhi has been running a 'Save Constitution' campaign for a long time to safeguard the interests of the marginalised sections of society. The minister’s remarks again exposed the BJP,” Congress Working Committee member Kamleshwar Patel told ETV Bharat.

“They are making matters worse by blocking Rahul Gandhi’s way to Parliament and misbehaving with women MPs. But, Congress will continue to flag the issue even after the Parliament session ends on December 20. Ambedkar’s insult is a serious issue and will cost the ruling party dear,” he said.

In the process, some of the INDIA Bloc allies like the Samajwadi party, who had reservations over, too, much Congress focus on the Adani issue and TMC, which had a different take over the EVMs issue, also joined the protests over Ambedkar and backed the grand old party’s stand both inside the Parliament and outside it.

While the Congress members wore blue clothes to flag the issue of disrespect to Ambedkar on Thursday, the SP members wore red caps to lodge their protest.

On December 19, the Youth Congress members took off their shirts to protest the issue. In the states, the Congress members flagged the issue inside the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday while the Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP MLAs staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly to show their anger over the Union Home Minister’s controversial remarks on Ambedkar.

“Dr Ambedkar is worshipped by millions of people across the country. The Constitution written by him is no less than a sacred book. The BJP knows this and deliberately tries to disregard him. Any disregard to Dr Ambedkar is like an affront to the entire Dalit community. We will continue to respect the leader and get the minister to tender an apology,” senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.