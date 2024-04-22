'Congress, INDIA eyeing Women’s Mangalsutra': PM Modi Reiterates 'Steal' Jibe in Aligarh Rally

Aligarh (UP): Doubling down on his controversial remarks a day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of planning to redistribute people's property if it is voted to power, and said they had eyes on women's 'Mangalsutra'.

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, PM Modi, echoing the remarks made a day earlier in Rajasthan, said that the Congress planned to conduct a survey of people's possessions and redistribute them. He said the people of Aligarh had put a lock on dynastic politics, corruption and appeasement practised by the two shahezade, or princes. He was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who are fighting the Lok Sabha elections as allies.

"I want to warn the countrymen. Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on your earnings and your property. The 'Shehzada' of Congress says that if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much, who has how many properties...Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is 'stree dhan', it is considered sacred, the law also protects it. Now these people's eyes are on the 'Mangalsutra' of women. Their intention is to steal the gold of mothers and sisters... If you have an old ancestor's home in your village and you also purchased a small flat in your city for the future of your children. Then they will take away one of the two...This is Maovadi thinking, this is the thinking of communists. By doing this, they have already ruined many countries. Now this same policy the Congress Party and INDI alliance want to implement in India..." Modi said.

Modi accused the Congress of following a policy of appeasement, and yet doing nothing to uplift the social and economic condition of Muslims. He cited the enactment of a law against instant triple talaq during the term of his government as a move that helped Muslim women. He also mentioned the increase in the Haj quota for Indian pilgrims.

A day earlier, the Prime Minister triggered a massive row after his remarks on the minority community. “Pehle jab unki sarkar thi, unhone kaha tha ki desh ki sampati par pehla adhikar Musalmano ka hai. Iska matlab, ye sampati ikatthi karke kisko baatenge? Jinke zyada bacche hain, unko baatenge, ghuspaithiyon ko baatenge. Kya aapki mehnat ki kamayi ka paisa ghuspaithiyon ko diya jayega? Aapko manzoor hai yeh? (Earlier, when they (the Congress) were in power, they had said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Do you agree to this)?” Modi said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday.