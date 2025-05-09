ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Holds ‘Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra’ In Bengaluru In Support Of Armed Forces

Bengaluru: A large crowd gathered at KR Circle in Bengaluru on Friday as the ruling Congress in Karnataka organised the ‘Jai Hind Tiranga Yatra’ to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces that carried out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian tricolour fluttered at the venue amid loud chants of ‘Jai Hind-Jai Bharat-Jai Tiranga’, ‘Bharat Zindabad’ (Long Live India), ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (Victory to India), and ‘Our soldiers are our pride’. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, and several senior ministers participated in the march, which began at KR Circle and concluded at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shivakumar said the event was organised to express solidarity with the soldiers guarding India’s borders. The Congress state president appealed to the public to join the march wholeheartedly as a mark of respect for the defence forces.