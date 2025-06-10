Congress High Command Has Backed Our Actions Post Bengaluru Stampede: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Congress High Command has reportedly appreciated the handling of the situation by its government in Karnataka and the steps taken in the aftermath of the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in which 11 people died while over 40 sustained injuries.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi on Tuesday by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to share details of steps taken by them post stampede.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal said the meeting discussed the tragic incident and the action taken by the state government.

"The Congress party is very much concerned about every human life. The Karnataka Government has already ordered a judicial inquiry to find out what exactly happened. The party didn't want to get involved into the nitty-gritties of the probe. The party is of the view that a clear-cut pro-people attitude should be demonstrated in this issue," Venugopal said.

Siddaramaiah said he and Shivakumar informed the high command about the actions taken by his government including ordering a magisterial inquiry, constitution of a one-man commission of enquiry, suspension of five police officers, transfer of the head of the intelligence wing and relieving of his political secretary K Govindaraju. "The high command is of the opinion that our actions are in the right direction," he added.

However, he refused to divulge more details saying, "We should not speak about the incident. Because, we have already appointed a one-man commission. Whatever recommendations the commission makes, we will take action accordingly," he added.