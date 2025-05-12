Congress Says It Helped Students Stranded In Kashmir Reach Their Home State Kerala

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), the youth wing of the Congress party, on Monday said it sent over a dozen students from Kerala who were stranded in Jammu and Kashmir to their home state.

The IYC national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, said the students hailing from Kerala enrolled at Sher-e-Kashmir Agricultural University in Srinagar contacted them.

"We came to know about some students of Kerala state who were stranded in Sher-e-Kashmir Agricultural University, Srinagar. Those students contacted us through #SOSIYC, they expressed their desire to go to their home state," Chib said.

The IYC chief further said, "Due to the closure of public transport facilities, they were stuck there, we brought them from there to Delhi by arranging a bus for them and today we are sending them from Delhi to Kerala."

Chib, on the instructions of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party's national general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are engaged in helping the citizens, in the wake of the current situation between India and Pakistan.

On Monday, he interacted with the students of Kerala and enquired about their well-being, and assured them of providing every possible facility. He also gave them the necessary items for their journey at the IYC's office here.

"Every worker of the Indian Youth Congress is dedicated to serving the country. The way our brave army gave a befitting reply to the enemies with determination and courage after the Pahalgam terrorist attack was a proud moment for the entire nation. Whenever the country faced a crisis, the Congress Party and the Indian Youth Congress kept politics behind and gave first place to the country's interest. Even today, we have the same resolve," Chib said.

He said that in this hour of crisis, the workers of IYC are leaving aside political programs and standing firmly with their people, with compassion, dedication and courage.

"In the past few days, whenever darkness prevailed on the battlefield Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir), the workers of Indian Youth Congress remained on the ground and provided safe shelter, hot food and necessary medical aid to the displaced families through IYC Relief Camp," he said.

"We always stand with citizens and the country. Because for us, national interest and service to the country are supreme and we will continue to serve in this manner," he added.