Congress Accepted Defeat in Amethi: Smriti Irani on Gandhi Family Fielding a 'Proxy'

Smriti Irani speaks to reporters after Congress fielded KL Sharma from Amethi (ANI)

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday asserted that the the Gandhi family's absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has accepted defeat even before polling.

Smirit Irani is the current MP from Amethi and she had defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Irani defeated him by a margin of more than 55,000 votes and was hailed as a "giant killer." Amethi was considered as a bastion of the Congress, espeically before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Gandhi family not being present in the election fray in Amethi indicates that Congress party has accepted its defeat in Amethi even before the polling on the seat," Irani told reporters here.

Irani made the remarks responding to Congress loyalist K L Sharma filing his nomination from the seat. "Had they felt there was any chance of victory on the seat, they would have contested from here and not fielded their proxy," the BJP leader said, referring to the Gandhi family.

She asserted she will win the constituency again when it goes to polls on May 20. Irani took a swipe at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from Rae Bareli on Friday, saying, "the one who was not accepted by Amethi and fled to Wayanad will never fully belong to Rae Bareli."

"Also the question is: he, in Wayanad, said it is his family. Now what will he say in Rae Bareli today?" she asked. Rahul Gandhi has been a three-time MP from Amethi.

Responding to a question, Irani said now that people in Amethi have seen development under the Narendra Modi government, they are forced to wonder why it did not happen in the last 50 years. "They are asking why the Gandhi family did so much damage to the area," she said.

"The Prime Minister had already predicted that after polling in Wayanad, Rahulji (Rahul Gandhi) will look for a new seat and you are seeing it happen today," Irani said.

Rahul Gandhi is a sitting MP from Wayanad in Kerala and has contested the seat again this election.