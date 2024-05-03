Congress Accepted Defeat in Amethi: Smriti Irani on Gandhi Family Fielding a 'Proxy'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Union minister Smriti Irani has criticised the Gandhi family's absence from the electoral fray in Amethi, stating that the Congress party has accepted defeat even before polling. Irani argued that if the Gandhi family had considered victory, they would have contested from Amethi. She also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from Rae Bareli.
Union minister Smriti Irani (IANS Photo)

On Rahul Gandhi shifting from Amethi to Rae Bareli, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that if the Gandhis had any chance of victory in Amethi, they themselves would have contested from here instead of fielding a proxy. The Gandhi family's absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates the Congress party's acceptance of defeat even before polling, Smriti Irani asserted.

Smriti Irani speaks to reporters after Congress fielded KL Sharma from Amethi (ANI)

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday asserted that the the Gandhi family's absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has accepted defeat even before polling.

Smirit Irani is the current MP from Amethi and she had defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Irani defeated him by a margin of more than 55,000 votes and was hailed as a "giant killer." Amethi was considered as a bastion of the Congress, espeically before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Gandhi family not being present in the election fray in Amethi indicates that Congress party has accepted its defeat in Amethi even before the polling on the seat," Irani told reporters here.

Irani made the remarks responding to Congress loyalist K L Sharma filing his nomination from the seat. "Had they felt there was any chance of victory on the seat, they would have contested from here and not fielded their proxy," the BJP leader said, referring to the Gandhi family.

She asserted she will win the constituency again when it goes to polls on May 20. Irani took a swipe at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from Rae Bareli on Friday, saying, "the one who was not accepted by Amethi and fled to Wayanad will never fully belong to Rae Bareli."

"Also the question is: he, in Wayanad, said it is his family. Now what will he say in Rae Bareli today?" she asked. Rahul Gandhi has been a three-time MP from Amethi.

Responding to a question, Irani said now that people in Amethi have seen development under the Narendra Modi government, they are forced to wonder why it did not happen in the last 50 years. "They are asking why the Gandhi family did so much damage to the area," she said.

"The Prime Minister had already predicted that after polling in Wayanad, Rahulji (Rahul Gandhi) will look for a new seat and you are seeing it happen today," Irani said.

Rahul Gandhi is a sitting MP from Wayanad in Kerala and has contested the seat again this election.

Read More

Accompanied by Sonia, Priyanka; Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination from Rae Bareli

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says Rahul Contesting From Rae Bareli, Sensing Wayanad Defeat

Last Updated :21 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.