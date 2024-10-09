ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress' 'Haryana Results Unacceptable' Statement 'Unheard' In Democratic System: EC

EC dubbed the 'Haryana results unacceptable' statement of Congress as "unheard in the rich democratic heritage" of the country.

By PTI

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday dubbed the 'Haryana results unacceptable' statement of senior Congress leaders as "unheard in the rich democratic heritage" of the country and far from a legitimate part of free speech.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the EC said such remarks by party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera move towards "an undemocratic rejection of the will of the people" expressed in accordance with the statutory and regulatory electoral framework. The Commission said it has also noted the statements of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, terming the Haryana results as "unexpected" and that the party proposes to analyse the same and approach the EC with its complaints.

The EC said it has received a request seeking a meeting time for a 12-member official INC delegation, including those who made the "results unacceptable" statement. "Proceeding on a fair assumption that the statement of the party president is the formal party position on the electoral outcome, the ECI has agreed to meet the delegation today at 6 PM ...," the letter to Kharge said.

