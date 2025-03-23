ETV Bharat / bharat

Waqf Bill Assault On Constitution, Part Of BJP's Strategy To Damage Harmony: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress Sunday termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill an "assault" on the Constitution and alleged the proposed legislation was part of the BJP's "continuing attempts to damage" the centuries-old bonds of social harmony.

It is also part of the BJP's attempts to "demonise minority communities" by spreading propaganda and creating prejudices, the opposition party alleged. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is "deeply flawed".

"The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is part of the BJP's strategy and continuing attempts to damage the centuries-old bonds of social harmony in our uniquely multi-religious society," he said in a statement. It is part of the BJP's strategy and continuing attempts "to demonise minority communities by spreading false propaganda and creating prejudices", Ramesh claimed.

He alleged that the bill is aimed at diluting Constitutional provisions that guarantee equal rights and protection to all citizens, regardless of religion. It is part of the BJP's strategy and continuing attempts to "defame traditions and institutions of minority communities to keep our society in a state of permanent polarization for electoral gains", the Congress leader alleged.

He claimed the proposed legislation is deeply flawed for five reasons. Ramesh alleged that all the institutions created by previous laws to administer Waqfs were actively sought to be reduced in stature, composition and authority to deliberately deprive the community the right to administer its own religious traditions and affairs.

"Deliberate ambiguity has been introduced for determining who can donate their land for waqf purposes thus altering the very definition of waqf itself," he said. The waqf-by-user concept developed by the nation's judiciary on the basis of long, continued and uninterrupted customary usage is being abolished, Ramesh claimed.

"Provisions in the existing law are being removed without any reason just to weaken the administration of the waqf. Enhanced defences are now being introduced in the law to protect those who have encroached on waqf lands," he claimed.