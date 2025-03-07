ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Flags US 'Downsizing' NOAA, Says India Must Boost Research Capacity In Earth Sciences

FILE - The National Weather Service monitoring station is seen in Brownville, Texas, May 23, 2014. ( AP )

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday claimed the downsizing at the US' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could adversely impact India, and said the country will have to enhance its own research capacity and capability in earth sciences very significantly.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed the move to downsize the US meteorological body could hurt its data collection around the world.

"Right now the Modi government's priority appears to be a trade deal to deal with President Trump's threats on tariffs. But his actions in other areas too could have adverse impacts on India," Ramesh said on X.

"The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has been of great importance to our understanding of the monsoon. But NOAA has been identified by President Trump for downsizing and big cuts," he said.

Ramesh said the NOAA collects global data on parameters like temperature, salinity, and sea levels that are crucial for modelling monsoon behaviour. Ocean data used for monsoon forecasts since 2009 has come largely from NOAA, he pointed out.