Congress Gears Up For AICC Session And ‘Save Constitution’ Yatra Launch In Ahmedabad

New Delhi: The Congress is gearing up for two big events-- AICC session and the launch of a nationwide ‘Save Constitution’ yatra --from Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9. The session will see thousands of AICC delegates from across the country, state unit chiefs and district unit chiefs besides the entire Congress Working Committee and the three Chief Ministers converge in Ahmedabad during the two days.

Hosting such a large convention besides making preparations for the nationwide yatra launch involves huge logistical challenges and coordination with the AICC and the other state units for the Gujarat Congress, which is just two years away from the next Assembly elections in 2027.

Given the scale of the two big party events and the message they will convey across the country, AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal will visit Ahmedabad on March 4 to review the preparations along with the Gujarat unit.

“Certainly, the AICC session and the nationwide yatra start are two big events for the state unit. The session will be historic as such a party conclave is being held in the state after a gap of 64 years. The last AICC session held in Gujarat was in Bhavnagar in 1961 when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel supervised the arrangements. Now the current set of state leaders are hosting the event. From our side arrangements for the stay and transport of around 3,000 AICC delegates have been made. We have shortlisted a few sites for the mega event and the final decision will be made soon,” Congress Working Committee member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.

According to Thakor, the events in which the entire top brass and thousands of senior leaders will come together will send a strong message across the country. “Of course, the gathering will see all the top leaders of the party. The focus of what will be said by the leadership will have a national significance,” he said.

Senior Gujarat Congress leaders said the two national events have energised the state workers and will have a cascading effect on the next Assembly elections in 2027 as well. “The entire state unit is involved in the hosting of the session. Whatever our leadership will say during the session will have an impact on the coming state elections as well. A resolution during the CWC meeting is likely to be passed, which will reaffirm our resolve to fight the divisive forces across the country,” said Thakor.

“Of course, we are the host state and it is an honour for us to welcome party functionaries from across the country and ensure their pleasant stay. We have already started planning for the session as well as the yatra. Our state in-charge Mukul Wasnik has held consultations with members of the Gujarat Political Affairs Committee over the coming events. The AICC will also guide us on how it wants the two events to be conducted. Whatever else needs to be done will be done. We are planning a state yatra after the events,” leader of the opposition in the Gujarat assembly Amit Chavda told ETV Bharat.

