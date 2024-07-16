ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Gave OBC Quota To Muslims In Karnataka, BJP Won't Allow It In Haryana: Amit Shah

Mahendragarh (Haryana): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress of being anti-backward classes and said if the party comes to power in Haryana, it will snatch the reservation for them and give it to Muslims.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at the 'Backward Classes Samman Sammelan' in Mahendragarh in Haryana (ETV Bharat)

Addressing a 'Backward Classes Samman Sammelan' here, Shah referred to the Kaka Kalekar Commission formed in the 1950s to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and said the Congress did not implement its recommendations for years.

"In 1980, (the then prime minister) Indira Gandhi put the Mandal Commission in cold storage. In 1990, when it was accepted, Rajiv Gandhi gave a two-and-a-half-hour speech and opposed OBC reservation," the Union minister said.

"In Karnataka, the Congress snatched reservation for backward classes and gave it to Muslims. The same will happen here if they come (to power) here," Shah said.

"I want to assure you that we will not allow Muslim reservation in Haryana," he said. He asserted that the BJP will form the government in Haryana with a full majority.