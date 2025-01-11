Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Writes To PM, Seeks SIT Probe In Assam Mining Tragedy

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a SIT probe into the mining tragedy in Assam, which left four labourers in a coal quarry dead.

He also alleged that "illegal mining continues unchecked" due to "weak law enforcement and local complicity" in the northeastern state.

Nine workers were trapped inside a coal mine in Umrangsu in Dima Hasao district on Monday after a sudden gush of water flooded the quarry, and the bodies of four labourers have so far been recovered.

"As of today, rescue operations have entered their sixth day, but the fate of coal miners trapped in the illegal coal mine at Dima Hasao remains uncertain. Illegal mining continues unchecked in Assam, fuelled by weak law enforcement and local complicity," said the Congress's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha.

"I have written to the prime minister urging an urgent SIT probe to investigate this tragedy. Those responsible for this tragedy must be held accountable. Moreover, broader issues of safety, corruption, and environmental harm need to be addressed too," he said.

The families of the victims deserve justice, and "we must ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future", Gogoi added.