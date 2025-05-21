Congress Files Complaint Against Amit Malviya, Arnab Goswami For 'Defaming' Rahul

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), the youth wing of the Congress party has filed a complaint against BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya and journalist Arnab Goswami for allegedly conspiring to defame Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and link the grand old party with Turkey.

The FIR was lodged in Karnataka's Bengaluru under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita(BNS) on the instructions of the national in-charge of IYC, Krishna Allavaru, national president Uday Bhanu Chib and National chairman of Legal Department Roopesh Bhadauria.

In its complaint, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the IYC accused them of masterminding a heinous and criminally motivated campaign to disseminate patently false information.

"The accused have maliciously propagated the fabricated claim that the Istanbul Congress Center in Türkiye is the office of the Indian National Congress (INC). This act was executed with clear and undeniable criminal intent to deceive the Indian public, defame a major political institution, manipulate nationalist sentiments, incite public unrest, and undermine national security and democratic integrity," read the complaint.

It further said, "The actions of Malviya and Goswami are set against the volatile backdrop of strained India-Türkiye relations, driven by Türkiye's perceived support for Pakistan, a nation widely regarded as India's adversary. Indian citizens, in a display of patriotic protest, have initiated a widespread boycott of Turkish tourism, products, and economic engagements."

"The actions of Malviya and Goswami represent an unprecedented attack on India's democratic foundations, public safety, and national security. Their calculated misuse of influence to spread falsehoods with criminal intent demands the harshest response. The authorities must act decisively to arrest the accused, dismantle their disinformation networks, and restore public confidence in the rule of law," it added.

Meanwhile, IYC national chief alleged that this malicious attempt to defame the Congress party spread unrest and undermine national security is a direct attack on democracy. "We will not remain silent. Through this FIR, we want to send a clear message that any attempt to spread fake news against our party or its leadership will be met with strict legal and political response," Chib said.