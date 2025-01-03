Congress Fields Alka Lamba Against Atishi In Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

New Delhi: Congress has announced Alka Lamba as its candidate to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February. Alka will be contesting against Chief Minister Atishi from the Kalkaji constituency. The Central Election Committee of Congress has officially approved her candidature for the 51-Kalkaji seat.

Alka Lamba, a senior Congress leader and the current President of the All India Mahila Congress, is also a member of the Congress Working Committee. She was previously an MLA with the Aam Aadmi Party before rejoining Congress.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has been the dominant force in recent Delhi Assembly elections. It came to power in 2015, sweeping 67 out of 70 seats, and successfully retained its position in 2020 with a majority of 62 seats. AAP has been at the forefront of issues related to education, health, and governance reforms in Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): BJP is the principal opposition party in Delhi. Despite being a national ruling party, it has struggled to gain significant ground in the Assembly, with its performance improving in recent years. BJP's main focus in the Delhi Assembly elections has been on issues like law and order, national security, and development.

Indian National Congress (INC): Once the dominant political force in Delhi, Congress has seen a significant decline in recent years. The party has struggled to retain its position, with its last major victory being in 2008. However, Congress remains a key player, with some senior leaders contesting elections from various constituencies.

