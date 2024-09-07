ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Faces Revolt In Haryana; Ticket Aspirant Rajesh Joon Quits, Announces To Fight From Bahadurgarh As Independent

author img

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Rajesh Joon quit Congress after he was denied a ticket for the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls. He was aspiring for a ticket from the Bahadurgarh seat in the Jhajjar district. Rajesh has announced that he will now fight the polls as an independent.

Congress faces revolt in Haryana, one ticket aspirant Rajesh Joon quits party
File photo of Congress flag (ANI)

Chandigarh (Haryana): A day after it announced its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress faced rebellion as party leader Rajesh Joon, whose candidature was ignored from Bahadurgarh, on Saturday quit the party and announced to fight as an independent.

The party has fielded sitting MLA Rajendra Singh Joon from the Bahadurgarh seat. Rajesh was the ticket aspirant from the Bahadurgarh Assembly segment, which is in the Jhajjar district.

"I will fight the election as an independent," Rajesh told reporters in Bahadurgarh. He said that he took this decision after consulting his supporters, who asked him to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

Rajesh said that he would file his nomination papers on September 11, adding he has started his poll campaign for contesting the elections. He said he was "cheated" as his candidature was ignored and claimed that he was "used and thrown".

Rajesh had unsuccessfully contested the Bahadurgarh Assembly segment as an independent candidate in the 2014 assembly polls. In the 2019 assembly polls, he withdrew his nomination papers in favour of Rajendra Joon.

The Congress on Friday released its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

Of the 28 sitting MLAs which the party has in the present assembly, the Congress on Friday re-nominated 27 of them while it is yet to declare its Israna seat, from where it has a legislator. In the 2019 assembly polls, the Congress had 31 MLAs, but later on party legislator Bhavya Bishnoi had joined the BJP and is a legislator from the ruling party.

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the counting of votes for the elections to the 90-member assembly will take place on October 8.

Chandigarh (Haryana): A day after it announced its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress faced rebellion as party leader Rajesh Joon, whose candidature was ignored from Bahadurgarh, on Saturday quit the party and announced to fight as an independent.

The party has fielded sitting MLA Rajendra Singh Joon from the Bahadurgarh seat. Rajesh was the ticket aspirant from the Bahadurgarh Assembly segment, which is in the Jhajjar district.

"I will fight the election as an independent," Rajesh told reporters in Bahadurgarh. He said that he took this decision after consulting his supporters, who asked him to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

Rajesh said that he would file his nomination papers on September 11, adding he has started his poll campaign for contesting the elections. He said he was "cheated" as his candidature was ignored and claimed that he was "used and thrown".

Rajesh had unsuccessfully contested the Bahadurgarh Assembly segment as an independent candidate in the 2014 assembly polls. In the 2019 assembly polls, he withdrew his nomination papers in favour of Rajendra Joon.

The Congress on Friday released its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

Of the 28 sitting MLAs which the party has in the present assembly, the Congress on Friday re-nominated 27 of them while it is yet to declare its Israna seat, from where it has a legislator. In the 2019 assembly polls, the Congress had 31 MLAs, but later on party legislator Bhavya Bishnoi had joined the BJP and is a legislator from the ruling party.

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the counting of votes for the elections to the 90-member assembly will take place on October 8.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESSCONGRESS FACES REBELLIONRAJESH JOONBHUPINDER SINGH HOODAHARYANA ASSEMBLY POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.