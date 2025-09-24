ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Expresses Distress Over Genocide In Gaza; Flags Foreign Policy Failures

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna on Wednesday ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), on Wednesday, expressed distress over the "genocide in Gaza" and asserted that it has morally tainted the foreign policy of the country. It also flagged the Centre's failure with regard to the US, Chinese occupation of Indian territory and the recent developments in Nepal.

The working committee resolved to save the country, democracy and the Constitution while adopting wide-ranging socio-economic-political and international resolutions at the end of the meeting, chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi here.

Several senior leaders, delegates, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, MPs and legislators were present on the occasion. Several leaders of the top administrative body of the Congress briefed media persons about the resolutions and revealed that several more explosions or revelations over "systematic vote theft" in the country were in the offing.

"Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is leading a campaign against vote theft. He is going to explode mini hydrogen bombs, hydrogen bombs, uranium bombs, and plutonium bombs on separate occasions. We are also running a campaign to collect five crore signatures against planned disenfranchisement, and will submit them to the Election Commission of India (ECI)," Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal talked about organisational changes in the party and strengthening the position of district Congress committee presidents.

The Gaza worries

The CWC resolution said: "We express profound distress over the ongoing genocide of innocent civilians in Gaza. India has always been a beacon of moral conscience and the champion of the postcolonial world – it has now shamefully been reduced to a silent spectator. Our foreign policy has now acquired a moral taint."

The Israel–Palestine conflict, which has been concentrated more in the Gaza strip, has been raging unabated since October 2023. Conservative estimates indicate that over 65,000 Palestinians have been killed and 1.7 lakh injured in it, and a humanitarian crisis has engulfed the area.

Concerns over the US, China, and Nepal

Conveying its worries about the collapse of the foreign policy of the country and disregard of the strategic autonomy that was maintained by successive governments since Independence, the CWC meeting alleged that the present government mindlessly oscillates between appeasing the US and tilting towards China.

"President (Donald) Trump continues to claim that he used trade with the US as a bargaining chip to coerce India into abruptly halting Operation Sindoor in May 2025 – a claim that the (Narendra) Modi Government has refused to address with honesty," the CWC said in its resolution.

It pointed out that US President Donald Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products despite the bargain, thereby wreaking havoc on key industries that employ millions of workers. Hundreds of Indians were handcuffed and deported while the Government of India kept silent on their humiliation.

"Shortly after, Trump urged American technology companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple to stop hiring Indians. And now, lakhs of Indian citizens find their future in the US at risk because of the Trump administration's hostile changes to the H1B visa policy," the CWC added.

The CWC, which happens to be the top decision-making body of the Congress, lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for its recent reactionary tilt towards Beijing, and called it "a cure worse than the disease".

"China poses major threats to our territorial integrity, national security, and economic prosperity. Several official and unofficial sources have confirmed that the Chinese continue to occupy or deny India access to several key patrolling points and vast stretches of territory – despite the Prime Minister's shameful clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, when he brazenly claimed na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, nahi koi ghusa hua hai (Neither anybody intruded inside our border, nor anybody is intruding)," the CWC said.

Expressing further worry over the deep integration of Chinese military officials and weapon systems in the Pakistani armed forces, which became evident during Operation Sindoor, the top Congress leaders asserted that it posed a threat of strategic encirclement of India.

"Economically, mounting Chinese imports - doubling in the last five years - have rendered India dangerously dependent on China, which is ever ready to weaponise trade for diplomatic gains. Its unannounced informal bans on key imports like fertilisers and rare earth minerals has broken the back of Indian farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises," the resolution said.

It further noted that such a scenario has led to large-scale shutdowns and job losses in key sectors like agriculture, automobiles, electronics, defence, renewable energy, and telecom.

"The recent unrest in Nepal, the ongoing state of turbulence in our neighbourhood and the strategic alignment of our traditional allies like Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh towards China also spells disaster for our national interests and left India diplomatically isolated and unable to secure its national interests," the CWC added.

Ramesh said that an intensive discussion on the failure of Indian diplomacy was held at the meeting. "Our leader Rahul Gandhi also said that there were severe failures and challenges on the front even as the 'friends' of Modi were hurting the country’s interests. The recent security deal between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, while our own government is unaware about it, was also discussed," Ramesh said.

The task of saving the country and Constitution