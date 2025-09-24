Congress Expresses Distress Over Genocide In Gaza; Flags Foreign Policy Failures
The Congress Working Committee resolved to save the country, democracy and the Constitution while adopting wide-ranging socio-economic-political and international resolutions
By Dev Raj
Published : September 24, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST
Patna: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), on Wednesday, expressed distress over the "genocide in Gaza" and asserted that it has morally tainted the foreign policy of the country. It also flagged the Centre's failure with regard to the US, Chinese occupation of Indian territory and the recent developments in Nepal.
The working committee resolved to save the country, democracy and the Constitution while adopting wide-ranging socio-economic-political and international resolutions at the end of the meeting, chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi here.
Several senior leaders, delegates, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, MPs and legislators were present on the occasion. Several leaders of the top administrative body of the Congress briefed media persons about the resolutions and revealed that several more explosions or revelations over "systematic vote theft" in the country were in the offing.
"Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is leading a campaign against vote theft. He is going to explode mini hydrogen bombs, hydrogen bombs, uranium bombs, and plutonium bombs on separate occasions. We are also running a campaign to collect five crore signatures against planned disenfranchisement, and will submit them to the Election Commission of India (ECI)," Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh said.
Congress MP KC Venugopal talked about organisational changes in the party and strengthening the position of district Congress committee presidents.
The Gaza worries
The CWC resolution said: "We express profound distress over the ongoing genocide of innocent civilians in Gaza. India has always been a beacon of moral conscience and the champion of the postcolonial world – it has now shamefully been reduced to a silent spectator. Our foreign policy has now acquired a moral taint."
The Israel–Palestine conflict, which has been concentrated more in the Gaza strip, has been raging unabated since October 2023. Conservative estimates indicate that over 65,000 Palestinians have been killed and 1.7 lakh injured in it, and a humanitarian crisis has engulfed the area.
Concerns over the US, China, and Nepal
Conveying its worries about the collapse of the foreign policy of the country and disregard of the strategic autonomy that was maintained by successive governments since Independence, the CWC meeting alleged that the present government mindlessly oscillates between appeasing the US and tilting towards China.
"President (Donald) Trump continues to claim that he used trade with the US as a bargaining chip to coerce India into abruptly halting Operation Sindoor in May 2025 – a claim that the (Narendra) Modi Government has refused to address with honesty," the CWC said in its resolution.
It pointed out that US President Donald Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products despite the bargain, thereby wreaking havoc on key industries that employ millions of workers. Hundreds of Indians were handcuffed and deported while the Government of India kept silent on their humiliation.
"Shortly after, Trump urged American technology companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple to stop hiring Indians. And now, lakhs of Indian citizens find their future in the US at risk because of the Trump administration's hostile changes to the H1B visa policy," the CWC added.
The CWC, which happens to be the top decision-making body of the Congress, lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for its recent reactionary tilt towards Beijing, and called it "a cure worse than the disease".
"China poses major threats to our territorial integrity, national security, and economic prosperity. Several official and unofficial sources have confirmed that the Chinese continue to occupy or deny India access to several key patrolling points and vast stretches of territory – despite the Prime Minister's shameful clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, when he brazenly claimed na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, nahi koi ghusa hua hai (Neither anybody intruded inside our border, nor anybody is intruding)," the CWC said.
Expressing further worry over the deep integration of Chinese military officials and weapon systems in the Pakistani armed forces, which became evident during Operation Sindoor, the top Congress leaders asserted that it posed a threat of strategic encirclement of India.
"Economically, mounting Chinese imports - doubling in the last five years - have rendered India dangerously dependent on China, which is ever ready to weaponise trade for diplomatic gains. Its unannounced informal bans on key imports like fertilisers and rare earth minerals has broken the back of Indian farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises," the resolution said.
It further noted that such a scenario has led to large-scale shutdowns and job losses in key sectors like agriculture, automobiles, electronics, defence, renewable energy, and telecom.
"The recent unrest in Nepal, the ongoing state of turbulence in our neighbourhood and the strategic alignment of our traditional allies like Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh towards China also spells disaster for our national interests and left India diplomatically isolated and unable to secure its national interests," the CWC added.
Ramesh said that an intensive discussion on the failure of Indian diplomacy was held at the meeting. "Our leader Rahul Gandhi also said that there were severe failures and challenges on the front even as the 'friends' of Modi were hurting the country’s interests. The recent security deal between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, while our own government is unaware about it, was also discussed," Ramesh said.
The task of saving the country and Constitution
Affirming its commitment to the Constitution and the founding ideals of the nation, the CWC said: "We will stand strong against any attempts to undermine it. We will reclaim the Republic, restore the Constitution, and ensure justice, dignity and equality for all. The days of this corrupt, incompetent, and authoritarian government are numbered. The Bihar elections will seal its fate."
The Opposition, especially the Congress and other members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), have been averring that the forthcoming Assembly polls would start the end of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule in the country.
The senior Congress leaders observed that the attack by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the Constitution and the Republic have continued unabated, and they were trampling on social justice. They have also used the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for political vendetta.
They also slammed the economic devastation brought by the NDA government, which has plunged crores of Indians into despair, while question papers of more than 80 examinations have leaked since 2014 – the year Prime Minister Modi came to power.
Grief over disasters and their victims
The CWC conveyed profound grief at the loss of lives in unprecedented rains, cloudbursts, and floods that have ravaged Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and several other parts of the country.
"These disasters are a grim reminder of the ecological crisis unfolding before us and must serve as a turnstile that compels us to move towards more sustainable and environmentally responsible models of development. The scale of destruction caused by these floods has been staggering," the resolution said.
Infrastructure, livestock, and agricultural and horticultural produce were wiped out in the incidents of natural disasters, plunging already vulnerable communities into even greater distress.
Social resolutions
The CWC accused the BJP of perpetuating communal polarisation, rumour-mongering to demonise the minorities and systematic poisoning of the social fabric of the country, while the Dalits and tribals faced rampant violence and discrimination.
"After presiding over the collapse of state and society in Manipur for over two and a half years, the Prime Minister finally visited the state – but again failed to summon the moral courage to meaningfully engage with the people, giving them no more than five hours of his time. The Union Government's silence, inaction, and complicity has created a climate where perpetrators of hate and violence are emboldened," the resolution said.
The issues of 'vote chori' (vote theft) and irregularities in electoral rolls were also discussed that the working committee "resolved to salute Shri Rahul Gandhi for boldly exposing the shameless Vote Chori, bravely fighting these brazen attempts to subvert democracy" and taking out the Voter Adhikar Yatra.
It also reiterated its "dire apprehension" over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a dirty trick by the BJP to cling to power by disenfranchising the poor, workers, backward classes and the minorities, who are determined to oust the NDA from Bihar.
Special mention for Telangana
The CWC appreciated the Telangana Government for boldly becoming the first state in the country to reserve 42 per cent of seats in local self-governance bodies for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
Appeal to Bihar Voters
While adopting the resolutions, the CWC took note of unemployment, corruption, crime, migration, poverty, lack of industries in Bihar. It pointed out how the Congress government in Bihar after Independence had established petroleum refineries, fertiliser factories, Asia's largest rail yard, various river valley, thermal power and flood control projects. It made a direct appeal to the people of Bihar to recognise the power of their vote in view of the forthcoming Assembly polls.
"The Congress promises to continue the struggle, both inside Parliament and on the streets. This fight is for the protection of our fundamental constitutional rights, for reservation, social justice, and for ensuring fair delivery of welfare benefits to every citizen of Bihar as well as India," the CWC appeal said.
"Since Mahatma Gandhi's first Satyagraha in India, against indigo planters in Champaran, Bihar has always guided the direction of the nation. It once again stands at a decisive juncture today. The Congress Working Committee calls upon all voters of Bihar to strengthen this democratic fight," it added in the appeal.
It said that the slogan vote chor, gaddi chhor (vote thief, quit throne), which has become a household one, was posed to echo across the country now.