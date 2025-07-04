Congress Exploring Legal Options Against EC Bihar Voter List Revision

New Delhi: The Congress is exploring legal options against the Election Commission’s ongoing summary-intensive voter list revision in Bihar, as the grand old party has become suspicious of the constitutional body and hopes to get justice from the judiciary.

On July 2, leaders of the INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is a constituent, had apprised the Election Commission of their concern that around two crore voters might lose their right to vote as a result of the controversial exercise and had urged the poll panel to stop the move immediately.

However, miffed over the lukewarm response of the poll panel, the Congress is now exploring legal options against the controversial electoral exercise.

“We have no hopes from the Election Commission, which is a constitutional body but is acting like a supporter of the BJP. The EC should be a neutral body. The ongoing summary-intensive voter list revision in Bihar is against the people. The people are worried and confused over the entire exercise which has come just four months ahead of the assembly elections. We believe we can now get justice only from the courts. Hence, we are exploring our options and taking legal advice from experts over the matter,” Bihar Congress working president Ashok Kumar told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, the issue is whether the Supreme Court should be approached in the matter or the High Court should be petitioned. A section within the party believes the top court should be approached as the move has been decided by the CEC while others are of the opinion that the High Court would be the right forum as the issue relates to state elections.

Congress insiders said the Bihar voter list revision, in which birth certificates of the parents are being sought over a short period of time, was actually a plan of the saffron party which will be rolled out in other states as well.

“This is a plan of the BJP. Bihar is a laboratory and the voter list is being revised as the saffron party fears losing the coming assembly elections. But this will not remain limited to Bihar, it will be done in other states as well. I think the same kind of exercise will be done in West Bengal where the saffron party is on a sticky wicket ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. We will not let that happen,” former West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ETV Bharat.

“The Congress had asked the EC to give the voter lists of Maharashtra and Haryana where we believe some wrongdoing took place. Over two months have passed but we are still awaiting a response from the poll pane. However, they are showing such urgency in the case of Bihar where a new voter list will be prepared in a month during which more than half of the state remains submerged and disrupts normal life. This raises suspicion in the minds of the voters. We are concerned over the credibility of the poll panel,” Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar told ETV Bharat.

