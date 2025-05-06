Congress Gets Poll-Ready, To Expand Grassroots Bases In States

New Delhi: The Congress has begun preparation for the 2026 local body and 2027 assembly elections in the BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh. According to party insiders, the Congress will soon identify candidates for the 2026 local body polls. The party will start training sessions for leaders and workers from July onwards.

The training would centre around the party ideology and the issues to be flagged in the state. Further, the party is going to name coordinators for all the 403 assembly seats. There will be a review of activists' work and leadership potential will be assessed for potential candidates for the 2027 state elections.

The objective is to boost the party organisation which has been static for years to get an early bird advantage. The appointment of 75 new district unit chiefs was done in March after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had disbanded the entire state unit earlier.

This exercise was done keeping in mind the social justice plank of Rahul Gandhi, who is a former Congress chief and also a Lok Sabha member from Rae Bareli.

AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash pande reviewed the organisation with the new state unit chiefs on April 23 and gave them a target to strengthen the party bases in 100 days. The plan of action includes forming local teams at the block-level units. The performance will be reviewed every month.

“We have now decided to expand the organisation in the state. The district unit chiefs have been given a 100-day target to boost the organisation at the mandal and nyay panchayat level which are two levels at the ground level. In all, the party structure will be of five levels right up to the state committees,” Avinash pande told ETV Bharat.

“While we strengthen the organisation, we also need to prepare for the coming electoral challenges. Obviously, there is a strong focus on the local body polls in 2026 which will be our first test and the 2027 assembly elections when we hope to defeat the saffron party,” he said.

According to party insiders, there was some discontentment among the local leaders as they felt left out during the appointment of district unit chief but the issue would be resolved by accommodating them in other party posts.

Besides, the state unit is upbeat over the Centre agreeing to a caste census as demanded by Rahul Gandhi. The state unit took out ‘thank you Rahul’ rallies across Uttar Pradesh over the past few days to celebrate its victory and also trended the same on social media.

“Caste equations matter in the state. Hence, we wanted the message to reach the people about how our leader fought for the demand while the saffron party ridiculed him. The response to thank you rallies was good in all the districts,” AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Dhiraj Gurjar told ETV Bharat.

The Congress is now planning to take Rahul’s social justice agenda forward and expand its presence among the OBC sections. For that, the party may soon appoint three backward community leaders as in charge of three teams which will cover 25 districts each for organisational purposes.