Congress, Ex-Police Official Slam Rajasthan BJP MLA's Sitting In SHO's Chair

Jaipur: A picture of BJP's Hawal Mahal MLA Balmukund Acharya sitting in the chair meant for the station house officer of Jaipur's Ramganj has been doing the rounds on social media. It is seen that the SHOs of Ramganj, Galta Gate and Manak Chowk are seated in front of him. Congress has slammed the incident, and former police officers are calling the behaviour 'inappropriate' from an elected representative.

It is learnt that Acharya showed up at the Ramganj police station on Sunday to hold a meeting on the safety measures for the Kanwariyas out on the yatra in the auspicious month of Sawan. Acharya had instructed the police officials about the traffic on the Kanwar route, parking spaces and closure of meat shops. He also called up the Jaipur Heritage Municipal commissioner to clean the route, repair the road and get the streetlights fixed.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully took to the social media platform X to slam the incident. "Lawmakers have now taken a fancy to enforcing the law... The people of Hawa Mahal are stunned. Are these honourable legislators or police officers? Those chosen by the public for policymaking have, in their intoxication with power, forgotten the dignity and decorum of the Constitution and the law," he wrote.

Retired DGP Dr Raviprakash Meharda said, "Public representatives should maintain decorum. The station house officer is the first mirror of the police. It is wrong for a public representative to go to the police station and sit in the chair meant for a senior police official. Leaders should maintain decorum. Their behaviour like this also affects the police's reputation."