Congress Endorses 'People's Resentment Against Downgrading Of J&K': GA Mir

Srinagar: As the Omar Abdullah led Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday passed a resolution seeking restoration of special status, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee said that the grand old party supported the people's anger through a resolution passed in the CWC on August 5, 2019.

In a statement issued in this regard, Congress' J&K MLA and former JKPCC President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that it was “apparently crystal clear during the assembly elections that people vehemently oppose the reorganization of J&K and want their dignity and honour to be restored besides safeguarding their rights”.

“The Congress Party strongly emphasized that Statehood to J&K with constitutional guarantees including protection of rights, land, jobs, resources, cultural identity, etc must be restored, without any further delay,” Mir added.

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Deputy Chief Minister Surindra Choudhary moved a resolution in the Assembly urging the BJP-led central government to initiate talks for the restoration of special status.

An uproar broke out in the House soon after, as BJP leader and LoP leader Sunil Sharma opposed the resolution and said Parliament had abrogated Article 370 and it could not be restored.

Meanwhile, JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra in a statement said that the Congress Party welcomes the resolution passed by the J&K assembly seeking restoration of constitutional & democratic rights of the people of J&K including fully empowered statehood along with all constitutional guarantees.

"After the Hon’ble Supreme verdict, this is the first democratic expression of the people of J&K reflecting the aspirations of the people. There should be no reason for the Central Govt to deny rights and protection to the people of J&K that are already in vogue in many other parts of the country," Karra said.

He said that the Indian National Congress(INC) is "committed to fight for statehood to J&K and safeguarding the rights of its people to land, jobs, natural resources and its unique cultural identity".