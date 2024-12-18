ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Distorting Shah's Remarks On Ambedkar: Rijiju

Congress MPs on Wednesday hit out at Amit Shah by Displaying posters of Ambedkar and raising slogans in the Lok Sabha demanding Shah's apology.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 9 hours ago

New Delhi: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday hit out at the Congress for disrupting House proceedings over Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar and said the opposition was distorting the Home minister's comments. Displaying posters of Ambedkar, Congress MPs on Wednesday raised slogans in the Lok Sabha demanding Shah's apology.

"... a small clip of Shah's Rajya Sabha speech was under circulation, distorting what he said. It was wrong. I condemn it," Rijiju told reporters here. He asserted that Shah had clearly said the Congress insulted Babasaheb when he was alive. "To wash their sins, they are now taking the name of Ambedkar for political and electoral gains," Rijiu said.

He added that the present Modi government has done a lot to honour Ambedkar. "We respect Ambedkar," the Parliamentary Affairs minister asserted, adding that Congress cannot hide its mistakes by distorting facts. "Congress should say why Ambedkar had to resign from the Nehru cabinet. Nehru insulted him that he had to resign... they made him lose Lok Sabha elections," Rijiju alleged.

