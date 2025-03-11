ETV Bharat / bharat

It's Frequent Flier Time, People Of Manipur Continue To Wait For Visit: Cong's Dig At PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Mauritius trip, saying it is "frequent flier time" even as the people of Manipur continue to wait for a visit by him. The opposition party claimed that the prime minister's "refusal" to visit Manipur for almost two years is an insult to the people of the state.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "It is Frequent Flier time and the PM is off to Mauritius now. But even after President's Rule has been imposed in Manipur the situation remains tense." The people of Manipur continue to wait for a visit by the PM, he said.

"His refusal to do so for almost two years is an insult to them," Ramesh added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Mauritius, where he will attend the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest and hold meetings with the country's top leadership.