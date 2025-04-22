ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Did Not Flag Abnormal Voting During Maharashtra Polls: EC Sources On Rahul's Allegations

New Delhi: Election Commission sources on Tuesday rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations of abnormal voter turnout in the last two hours of the assembly polls in Maharashtra, asserting that the Congress did not flag any such abnormality during or after voting.

On Monday, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged in Boston, US, that, in simple terms, more people voted in the Maharashtra assembly election than there were adults in the state.

"The Election Commission gave us a voting figure for 5:30 pm, and between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm, 65 lakh voters voted. This is physically impossible. For a voter to vote, it takes approximately three minutes and, if you do the math, it would mean that there were lines of voters till 2 am but this did not happen," he had said.

Rejecting the claims, the sources underlined that 6,40,87,588 (6.40 crore) electors who reached the polling stations from 7 am to 6 pm voted in the Maharashtra polls.

About 58 lakh votes were polled per hour on an average, they said.

Going by the average trend, nearly 1.16 crore voters could have voted in the last two hours, they added.

"Therefore, casting of 65 lakh votes by electors in two hours is much below the average hourly voting trend," an Election Commission (EC) functionary pointed out.

The sources noted that voting progressed in the presence of polling agents formally appointed by candidates or political parties in every polling booth.