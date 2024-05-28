Congress Demands CBI Probe in Pune Porsche Crash, Says Fadnavis Must Resign

Mumbai: The Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the Porsche crash incident in Pune, in which two persons died, and said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should step down. Two IT professionals lost their lives when a Porsche allegedly driven by a 17-year-old in an inebriated state ran over them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city on May 19.

The incident sparked outrage after the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the teenager and asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but he was later sent to an observation home till June 5. The police have since arrested the teenager's father, grandfather, and Dr Ajay Taware, head of the Forensic Medicine department of the Sassoon General Hospital and its chief medical officer, Dr Shrihari Halnor, for allegedly manipulating the blood samples of the juvenile.

Addressing a press conference here, state Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that the Sassoon General Hospital was a five-star hotel for criminals. While the state is reeling under severe drought, instances of drunken driving and drugs are on the rise, he charged. "Such incidents have been reported in Nagpur, Jalgaon and Pune, but what is infuriating is that efforts were made through the government system to ensure that the privileged accused get immediate bail," the Congress leader alleged.

The CBI must investigate the car crash case as there seems to be political interference to save the rich accused, he said. He further alleged that the juvenile involved in the car crash was accompanied by an MLA's son. Demanding the deputy chief minister's resignation, Patole claimed in Fadavis's hometown Nagpur, two girls crushed two youngsters to death with their car and got bail within 10 hours and said a similar incident was reported in Jalgaon, where an attempt was made to save the accused.

"Illegal drug racket is operating in Pune. Illegal pubs are rampant in Pune and Nagpur. After the car accident case, 36 illegal pubs in Pune had to be demolished. The BJP has ruined the youth by bringing large quantities of drugs from Gujarat to Maharashtra," he alleged. "A minister and an MLA recommended that Dr Taware should be made the superintendent. People should know their names. The interference of the ruling party has increased, and criminals are roaming freely in the city. A tehsildar was fatally attacked in Indapur. From where do criminals get so much courage? It cannot happen without political blessings," Patole claimed.

Following the arrest of Sassoon General Hospital's Dr Ajay Taware in the car crash case, a 2023 letter written by NCP MLA Sunil Tingre has surfaced, in which he recommended the doctor be given an additional charge of medical superintendent. Patole leader also claimed that the BJP plans to introduce Manusmriti in the curriculum for schools, but Congress will not let this happen. "Women have no place in Manusmriti. An attempt to replace the Constitution with Manusmriti will never succeed," he said.