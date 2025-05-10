ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Demands All-Party Meet, Special Parliament Session After India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Congress urged PM Modi to convene an all-party meeting and demanded a special Parliament session following the US announcement of an India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement.

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene an all-party meeting, soon after the United States announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

Besides taking political parties into confidence, the grand old party has demanded a special session of Parliament in this regard. Reacting to the US announcement, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Given the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for the Prime Minister to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence."

He said a special session of Parliament should be held to discuss the events of the last 18 days, beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and the way forward, and to demonstrate a collective resolve.

Earlier in a post on X, US President Donald Trump said, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also announced that India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so, he said.

