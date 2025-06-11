Congress Delays Appointment Of New District Unit Chiefs In Gujarat For Upcoming By-Polls

New Delhi: The appointment of 40 new district unit chiefs of Congress in Gujarat has been delayed and is likely to be done after the two key Assembly by-elections in Kadi and Visavadar on June 19.

The grand old party had earlier planned to name the district unit chiefs, shortlisted after detailed consultations by AICC observers, by the end of May. The process was a first-of-its-kind in the Congress and aimed at revamping the state unit ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

However, the state unit’s attention got diverted towards the two Assembly by-elections which are crucial for the Congress which has just 12 MLAs in the 182-member Assembly. “We have requested the high command to announce the names of new district unit chiefs after June 19. At present, the entire state unit is involved in the two by-elections. We are trying our best to put up a good fight,” AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat Ramkishan Ojha told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, the announcement of new district unit chiefs in the middle of the two by-elections would have come as a distraction for the managers who have held several brainstorming sessions and public interactions recent;y to win the two by-polls where former ally AAP has also fielded candidates allegedly to dent the party's vote bank.

The Congress and AAP were allies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but parted ways later as their rivalry peaked during the Delhi Assembly elections and is playing out in Punjab which too would go to polls in 2027.

The BJP's candidates for the by-elections are Rajendra Chavda and Kirit Patel for Kadi and Visavadar, respectively. On the other hand, AAP has nominated Gopal Italia and Jagdish Chavda in Kadi and Visavadar respectively. The entry of AAP has made the two by-elections a triangular fight.

“Both the contests are tough and important. We are placed well in both the seats. There are a lot of caste combinations to be managed including the presence of Patidar voters and every party is trying to get them right,” CWC member and former state unit chief Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.

“There is a slight delay in the appointment of new district unit chiefs due to the two by-elections but I think it will be done soon,” he said.

A section of the party said another reason for the delay in the appointment of the DCC chiefs was differences in opinion among the AICC and the state leaders in some areas but the party managers denied it saying they expected a lot of excitement across the state once the names were out. Training sessions will be held for the new district unit chiefs who may be given certain targets for party work.

“Obviously, once the names are out joining would take place in the districts and the excitement would spill over to the workers. It is not proper to disturb them now,” said Ojha.