Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi Over Comments Against BJP Made Abroad

New Delhi: The Congress was miffed over the BJP targeting Rahul Gandhi every time the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) flagged on foreign soil that India’s democracy was getting dented under the saffron.

The latest episode came after the leader of the opposition’s comments made during an interaction with students of ETA University in Colombia that the Indian democracy was under a “wholesale attack” from the saffron party, which had been in power since 2014. The BJP was quick to counter that by wondering why Rahul always got such invites from foreign and not domestic universities, and that his criticism of the saffron party and the central government during visits abroad indicated some kind of a conspiracy.

Earlier, Rahul’s visits to the US, the UK and Europe had faced similar attacks from the ruling party as the former Congress chief slammed the BJP over various policy issues, be it at Cambridge University in 2024, during an event in London in 2022 or during a visit to the UK and Germany in 2018.

According to Congress insiders, the BJP made fun of Rahul’s warnings over various policy issues over the past years, but the former Congress chief was always proved right, be it the demonetisation, GST, Covid, border incursions by China or the latest US tariffs. The Congress insiders further said that, in fact, it was PM Modi who had defamed the country abroad by saying that before 2014, Indians were ashamed to be born here.

According to AICC functionary BM Sandeep, the BJP had a habit of blaming the Congress for its own failures that brought international shame. He further said that the truth remained the same whether it was uttered in Colombia or within the country.

“The central government has failed to harness the vast potential of our economy and is undoing the demographic dividend. Our democratic system is being hijacked by the BJP, and that has brought us disrepute across the world,” Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary further said that the saffron party was resorting to old tactics to defame the former Congress chief through baseless charges.