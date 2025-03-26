Congress To Contest Upcoming Bihar Elections Under Mahagathbandhan

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday decided to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections under the grand opposition alliance named 'Mahagathbandhan.' The decision was taken after a meeting of the party's state and national leadership at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and other Bihar state senior leaders were present in the meeting to finalise the road map for the state elections. They all agreed to run in the elections under the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), as a strong opposition to the ruling NDA alliance.

Leader of Congress Legislature Party in the state assembly Shakeel Ahmed Khan, former state president Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Madan Mohan Jha, all MLAs of the party, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and members of the Legislative Council were part of the meeting.

Krishna Allavaru, the party's Bihar in-charge, reiterated their collective resolve to overturn the ruling coalition in the state. The leaders mentioned unemployment and migration as the key issues concerning the state that will dominate the election discussion.

Bihar Pradesh Congress President Rajesh Ram, commenting on the party's goal said, "We want to work on people's real issues." The party intends to focus on the problems of youth, especially regarding exam irregularities and employment opportunities.

Kharge drew a convincing picture of the political scenario, observing an increase in the people of Bihar being dissatisfied. "The winds of change are blowing," he said, pointing to the mass discontent with the performance of the present government.

The meeting also addressed the electoral challenges facing the party. In the last election, Congress contested 70 seats and managed to secure only 19. Now, the party is strategically planning its next steps, emphasizing the need for a strong alliance moving forward.

Significantly, though the alliance is decided, the negotiations regarding the chief ministerial candidate are still ongoing. The party is negotiating its role cautiously, keeping its electoral aspirations in balance with political realities.

Senior reporter Sunil Pandey gave background, explaining that the RJD alliance is really a compulsion for Congress, as the party has limited organisational influence in the state.With election preparations gaining pace, everyone is now looking forward to how the alliance will make its impact on the politics of Bihar in the next few months.