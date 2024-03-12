Congress Considered Young Faces, Caste Equations before Finalising 43 Names in Second LS Poll List

New Delhi: The Congress’ second list of 43 names for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls focused on fielding young faces, rewarding loyalty, balancing caste equations and supporting those who dare to take on the BJP. According to party insiders, the ticket from Churu seat to two-term former BJP MP Rahul Kaswan, who joined the Congress on March 11, was a clear message to the saffron party in Rajasthan.

Similarly, a message has been given to the BJP in Assam where Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi had accepted the saffron party’s challenge to contest from another seat Jorhat. Besides Gogoi, sitting MP Pradyot Bordoloi has been again fielded from the Nagaon seat. “We have announced 13 of the 14 seats on Tuesday. One seat Dibrugarh we have given to our ally AJP. One seat in Lakhimpur remains to be announced. We have fielded the best candidates, who can win the elections. As far as Gaurav Gogoi is concerned, he is our star and can win from anywhere. Besides, Jorhat is his traditional seat and was represented by former CM Tarun Gogoi as well,” Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah told ETV Bharat.

Though it was not clear if former Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot or Kamal Nath would contest the coming polls, their sons Vaibhav Gehlot and Nakul Nath were given tickets from Jalore seat in Rajasthan and Chhindwara seat in Madhya Pradesh respectively as a recognition of the importance the party accords to the two veterans.

Nakul Nath, who had won the Chhindwara seat in 2019, had recently created a flutter by removing the mention of Congress from his X bio, fueling speculation that he, along with his father, was joining the BJP. Another younger leader, who has been rewarded includes Kamleshwar Patel, an OBC leader, who was made a member of the Congress Working Committee last year and has now been given a ticket from Sidhi seat in MP.

“Wide consultations with local level workers and leaders were conducted before finalising these names. Many of them are young faces and have been working in the organisation. Siddhartha Kushwaha from Satna seat is a former MLA and the son of an ex-MLA while Pankaj Ahirwar from Tikamgarh reserved seat has been state office bearer,” AICC secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh CP Mittal told ETV Bharat.

Besides, former CLP leader Govind Ram Meghwal has been fielded from Bikaner reserved seat in Rajasthan and Harish Meena given a ticket from the Tonk seat, while Jodhpur has gone to Karan Singh. Lalit Yadav has been fielded from Alwar and Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu seat.

Among others who have been rewarded by the party include ex-national social media head Rohan Gupta, who has been given a ticket from Ahmedabad East seat in Gujarat. Rohan had been defending the party’s positions on various issues during the TV debates over the past year. Young tribal leader Anant Patel, who has led several protests over community-related issues, has been fielded from Valsad reserved seat in Gujarat. Former Uttarakhand PCC chief Ganesh Godiyal has been fielded from the Garhwal seat.

