Congress or Communists, in Kerala, Only the Govt Changes, Not the Conditions: PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Tuesday that the opposition, convinced it won't win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, resorts to abusing him as it allegedly lacks a roadmap for the nation's progress, while addressing a public meeting right after announcing four astronauts India will use in its maiden human space flight programme.

Modi was speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the BJP state unit's padayatra at the Central Stadium.

"Kerala's identity has a wide range from 'Tourism to Talent'. Congress' partners have tried to transform this identity into 'Scams and Anarchy'. Kerala is known for its hospitality, but the govt here has created a hostile environment for the new industries, making them reluctant to come here. As a result, there are less employment opportunities here," Modi said.

"Be it Congress or Communists, in Kerala, only the govt changes, not the conditions. This Lok Sabha elections will be a chance for Kerala to change the conditions too," he claimed

He urged Kerala's people to bless the saffron party with seats in double digits in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He further said the BJP never sees a state from the perspective of vote-bank.

Modi claimed that over the last 10 years, Kerala has benefited from development like other BJP-ruled states.

He said it was his guarantee to make all possible efforts to realise the dreams and expectations of the people of Kerala.

The PM said it was 'Modiyude guarantee' (Modi's guarantee) to make India the third largest economy in the world as well as eradicate poverty and corruption from the country.