'No Bachat Utsav But Chapat Utsav': Congress Claims Benefits Of GST Rate Cuts Not Reaching People

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday cited a media report which claimed that the prices of several products were hiked by big firms before the GST rate reduction and asked what is the point if the benefits of the cuts were not reaching the common people.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a media report on X which said that the Centre reduced the GST rate on food items from 12 per cent to 5 per cent from September 22, and consumers should have benefited directly from this, but the reality is quite the opposite.

The report claimed that as soon as major companies learned of the tax cut, they increased the prices of their products by up to 10 per cent, providing little relief to the general public.

In his post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said it was not "bachat utsav (savings festival)" but "chapat utsav (fleecing festival)" that had been ushered in.