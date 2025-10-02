ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Cites Book To Claim Gandhi Described RSS As 'Communal Body With Totalitarian Outlook'

File Photo: Jairam Ramesh ( IANS )

By PTI Published : October 2, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST 3 Min Read

New Delhi: With the RSS completing 100 years, the Congress on Thursday cited excerpts from a book to claim that Mahatma Gandhi described the Sangh as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook". In a post on X, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Pyarelal was one of Gandhi's closest aides, being part of his personal staff for almost three decades, and became his secretary after the death of Mahadev Desai in 1942. "Pyarelal's books on Mahatma Gandhi have become standard reference works. In 1956, he published the first volume of his book -- "Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase" -- that was brought out by Navajivan Publishing House, Ahmedabad. It carried a long introduction by the President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, as well as an endorsement by the Vice President Dr S. Radhakrishnan," Ramesh said. The second volume appeared two years later, he said. "On page 440 of the second volume, Pyarelal writes of a conversation between Mahatma Gandhi and one of his colleagues in which the Father of the Nation describes the RSS as a 'communal body with a totalitarian outlook'," the Congress leader said, adding that this conversation took place on September 12, 1947.