Cong Chief Writes To President Droupadi Murmu On Manipur Situation, Seeks Her Intervention

Congress chief Kharge highlighted "failure" of Centre in ensuring law and order and the safety of people in Manipur in his letter to the President.

File photo of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
File photo of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 5 minutes ago

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has written to President Droupadi Murmu over the deteriorating situation in Manipur and has urged her immediate intervention to ensure that people of the state live peacefully in their homes with dignity.

In his two-page letter to the President, Kharge highlighted the "failure" of the Manipur government and the Centre in ensuring law and order and the safety of people in Manipur for the last 18 months.

He said the violence in Manipur has taken more than 300 human lives, including women, children and even small babies. He said the "deteriorating law and order in Manipur has internally displaced nearly a lakh of human population rendering them homeless and forcing them to live in different relief camps".

The agony of the people continues unabated, he said. "I consider that it has become constitutionally imperative on the part of yourself, Hon'ble Madam, as the President of the Republic of India and the custodian of our Constitution to uphold the constitutional propriety and immediately intervene to ensure the protection of lives and properties of our citizens in Manipur, as enshrined in the Constitution.

"I am confident that, through your intervention of your esteemed Office, the people of Manipur will again live peacefully in their homes in security with dignity," Kharge wrote to the President.

