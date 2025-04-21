Congress Chief Kharge To Train Rajasthan Booth Agents On Voter List Monitoring April 28

New Delhi: After Gujarat, the Congress is looking at boosting the organisation in another BJP-ruled state, Rajasthan.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will address a convention of booth-level agents in Jaipur on April 28, where he is likely to urge the workers to keep an eye on the voter list irregularities and work in coordination with the Election Commission officials.

Ahead of the conclave, the party is collecting information on voter list irregularities. The Congress recently appointed new district unit chiefs in the state ahead of the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.

“We have recently formed local teams at the bloc and mandal level. Our president, Kharge, will meet the booth agents on April 28. Thereafter, we will train them to monitor the voter lists and work in coordination with the Election Commission officials,” AICC secretary in charge of Rajasthan, Rutvik Makwana, told ETV Bharat.

Recently, Kharge had asked all the states in charge and state unit chiefs to keep an eye on voter lists. In 2018, the Congress had complained to the Election Commission over 42 lakh duplicate entries in Rajasthan and also alleged that 70 lakh new entries had been made since 2013. ho

“Like in Maharashtra, we are concerned over the manipulation of voter lists in Rajasthan during the 2023 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The state unit is collecting data on the issue,” said Makwana.

However, there was no official complaint by the state unit to the poll panel in 2023.

“We had reports of voter list manipulations in the previous assembly and national elections. We are now compiling data. That is the reason we are going to train our booth agents to be vigilant over the issue,” Lok Sabha MP Brijendra Singh Ola told ETV Bharat.

According to Ola, the Congress was trying to boost its organisation in the state and would take up agitations against the state government over the coming days.

“The state government has done nothing since coming to power. They have not kept their promises. As a result, the people are suffering. We will raise their voice,” said Ola.

The organisational changes, he said, would be made in due course, although Kharge had named new district unit chiefs in the state just before the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.

“At the moment, the pilot project for organisational revamp is going on in Gujarat. Later, it will be introduced in Rajasthan as well,” said Ola.

According to Lok Sabha MP Rahul Kaswan, the booth-level agents will take the Congress message to the people and expose the state government.

“Since coming to power, the BJP has done little to address the concerns of the people. The grievance redressal system in the state has come to a standstill. We need to flag the issues of the people to this government. The booth agent programme seems to be a wonderful idea. Today, the divisive issues take front seat and the developmental issues are put aside,” Kaswan told ETV Bharat.