Congress Chief Discusses Political Situation in Karnataka with Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

New Delhi : The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday held a detailed meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, and senior party leaders over current political situation in Karnataka.

Briefing the reporters at AICC Headquarters in Delhi, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala accused BJP and Janata Dal of trying to destabilize the elected Karnataka government through the office of Governor.

Surjewala alleged,"The current political situation in Karnataka was discussed in detail. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar briefed kharge ji and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on how a systematic and designed assault has been unleashed by the BJP and Janata Dal through the office of a governor to destabilize the elected government."

"We will fight this battle to protect the Congress' guarantees," He added.