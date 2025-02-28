Congress Chalks Out Roadmap To Oust BJP In Assam, Plans Strategic Campaigns For 2026 Elections

New Delhi: With an aim to dethrone BJP from power in Assam, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has chalked out a road map for the 2026 Assembly election. Accordingly, the party has decided to form specific units for specific zones across the State to attack BJP.
“By creating these zones across the State, we will launch a coordinated attack against BJP. For example, we will have zones for NC hills which will be led by a dedicated team of party workers and leaders. Similarly separate teams will be made available for Barak Valley, SC, ST, Tea Tribes, BTR, Bengali-dominated areas and other zones,” a senior party leader told ETV Bharat on Friday.
The central leadership of Congress on Thursday evening held its first review meeting in New Delhi over the next year’s Assembly election. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and co-chaired by the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was attended by at least 16 members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).
General secretary organisation KC Venugopal, Congress MPs from Assam Gaurav Gogoi, Rockybul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi and several other party leaders were present in the meeting.
“We had an elaborate meeting over the party’s strategy for the next year's Assembly elections. We have decided to highlight the different scams of the incumbent State government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” APCC president Bhupen Bora told to this correspondent.
The meeting, according to Bora, decided to highlight the negative aspects of the BJP-led Assam government.
“The meeting chaired by both the Central leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi was the first such meeting ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. The meeting took place for more than two hours. We will talk with the leaders in States and districts to chalk out the final strategy,” said Bora.
According to Bora, all the leaders from Assam vowed to fight unitedly against the BJP. “We have vouched in front of our central leadership to ensure the exit of BJP after the 2026 Assembly election,” he said.
He said that from March onwards, the central and State leadership of the Congress will accompany the district-level leaders to create a massive awareness drive against the BJP.
“During our campaign at the grassroots level, we will highlight all the cases of corruption done by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government,” said Bora.
Echoing the same view, AICC in-charge for Assam, Jitendra Choudhary said that all the leaders from Assam have decided to give a united fight to BJP.
“The BJP government in Assam especially Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid of Congress and that is why they conduct attacks on Congress leaders in the State,” said Choudhary referring to a recent attack on Congress MP Rockybul Hussian in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The senior Congress leader said that his party would inform the people of the State about various scams involving Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family.
“There are several major scams that took place in the recent past under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. His family members and close aides of Sarma were also involved in those financial scams,” said Choudhary.
