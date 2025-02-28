ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Chalks Out Roadmap To Oust BJP In Assam, Plans Strategic Campaigns For 2026 Elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the meeting, co-chaired by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, with at least 16 APCC members in attendance. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: With an aim to dethrone BJP from power in Assam, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has chalked out a road map for the 2026 Assembly election. Accordingly, the party has decided to form specific units for specific zones across the State to attack BJP.

“By creating these zones across the State, we will launch a coordinated attack against BJP. For example, we will have zones for NC hills which will be led by a dedicated team of party workers and leaders. Similarly separate teams will be made available for Barak Valley, SC, ST, Tea Tribes, BTR, Bengali-dominated areas and other zones,” a senior party leader told ETV Bharat on Friday.

The central leadership of Congress on Thursday evening held its first review meeting in New Delhi over the next year’s Assembly election. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and co-chaired by the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was attended by at least 16 members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

General secretary organisation KC Venugopal, Congress MPs from Assam Gaurav Gogoi, Rockybul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi and several other party leaders were present in the meeting.

“We had an elaborate meeting over the party’s strategy for the next year's Assembly elections. We have decided to highlight the different scams of the incumbent State government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” APCC president Bhupen Bora told to this correspondent.

The meeting, according to Bora, decided to highlight the negative aspects of the BJP-led Assam government.

“The meeting chaired by both the Central leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi was the first such meeting ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. The meeting took place for more than two hours. We will talk with the leaders in States and districts to chalk out the final strategy,” said Bora.

According to Bora, all the leaders from Assam vowed to fight unitedly against the BJP. “We have vouched in front of our central leadership to ensure the exit of BJP after the 2026 Assembly election,” he said.