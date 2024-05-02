Congress Carrying out Desperate Campaign of 'Lies', 'Appeasement Politics' for Votes: BJP

New Delhi: The Congress has been carrying out "a desperate campaign" of lies, misinformation and appeasement politics for votes in the Lok Sabha polls as it is left with no other option after having betrayed the people's trust repeatedly during its rule in the past, the BJP alleged on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP headquarters, senior party leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the country on the path of progress in the last 10 years and India became the third largest economy in the world under his leadership from the "fragile five" during the UPA rule.

"The Congress, which was given multiple opportunities by the people to serve them, has betrayed their trust repeatedly and is today left with no other alternative but (carry out) a desperate campaign of lies, misinformation and appeasement politics," he charged.

While the BJP's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is based on the "performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", the Congress is not speaking a word on the 10 years of the UPA rule but is spreading lies on various issues including reservation to SCs, STs and OBCs, Chandrasekhar said.

The BJP leader dismissed as false propaganda the Congress' claim that the BJP was seeking 400 plus votes in the parliamentary elections because it wants to change the Constitution and end the provisions made to provide reservation to the SCs, STs and OBCs.

He alleged that the Congress is trying to build a "false narrative". It is spreading this "lie" while visiting every archbishop, Christians and Muslims, he charged.

"We protect the reservation. They want to provide religion-based reservation to which the BJP is completely against. The people are aware of this fundamental difference between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress," he added.

Chandrasekhar also took on the Congress over its "redistribution of wealth" poll promise and said, "At a time when we are making policies to empower the youth and enable them to achieve their aspirational goals, the Congress has brought Marxist economic policy of redistribution of wealth."

Addressing the press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sayed Zafar Islam highlighted the Modi government's achievements in the last 10 years and hit out at the Congress over its claim of growing inequality during NDA rule.

"The Indian economy is growing at a faster pace. The Congress and its economists talk about equality and inequality while in reality, inequality is the lowest in the country today," he said.

"While there was double digit inflation during the UPA rule, it is the lowest at 3.2 per cent today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi controlled inflation and did not let it rise in the last 10 years," the BJP leader added.