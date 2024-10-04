ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Can't Run Himachal Govt: Nadda

Shimla/Bilaspur: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday alleged that the Congress cannot run the Himachal Pradesh government without the Centre's support even for a day.

Addressing a programme organised by the state unit of BJP in Bilaspur, Nadda said the central government gives Rs 500 crore as a revenue deficit grant and Rs 800 crore as a grant for payment of salaries and pension.

Claiming that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks in "two languages", the BJP national president said, "In Himachal Pradesh and during elections, he says the state gets nothing from the Centre, while in Delhi, he expresses gratitude for the financial help and pleads for more."

"Congress cannot run a government in Himachal Pradesh even for one day without the help of the Centre but the state government has no account of where the money is being spent," he said.

Nadda said Sukhu "has broken all records" of previous Congress governments by not giving monthly salaries to state government employees on the first day of this September, terming it to be the "biggest disaster" of the current government.