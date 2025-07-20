ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Calls For Chhattisgarh Economic Blockade On July 22 Over Arrest Of Former CM Baghel’s Son

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel arrives at the ED office in Raipur to meet his son Chaitanya Baghel, arrested in the liquor scam case. ( Etv Bharat )

Raipur: The Congress party has called for an economic blockade in Chhattisgarh on July 22, protesting the arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in the alleged liquor scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18, and he is currently in a five-day ED remand. Sunday marked the third day of his custody.

Announcing the protest, Bhupesh Baghel said, “This will be a statewide agitation. Our central leaders are fully involved. Rahul Gandhi called me, and Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on this issue. We will fight politically and legally.”

Bhupesh Baghel Meets Son, Slams BJP and Adani

After meeting his son at the ED office in Raipur, Bhupesh Baghel addressed the media and launched a direct attack on the BJP-led Central government and industrialist Gautam Adani.

“I told my son that if his grandfather were alive today, he would have been proud. He always fought against injustice and for the common people. Today, Congress is fighting for Jal, Jungle, and Zameen (water, forest, and land), and this government is scared of that,” Baghel said.