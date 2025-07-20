ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Calls For Chhattisgarh Economic Blockade On July 22 Over Arrest Of Former CM Baghel’s Son

The ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18 in the liquor scam case. He is on a five-day remand.

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel arrives at the ED office in Raipur to meet his son Chaitanya Baghel, arrested in the liquor scam case. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST

Raipur: The Congress party has called for an economic blockade in Chhattisgarh on July 22, protesting the arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in the alleged liquor scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18, and he is currently in a five-day ED remand. Sunday marked the third day of his custody.

Announcing the protest, Bhupesh Baghel said, “This will be a statewide agitation. Our central leaders are fully involved. Rahul Gandhi called me, and Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on this issue. We will fight politically and legally.”

Bhupesh Baghel Meets Son, Slams BJP and Adani

After meeting his son at the ED office in Raipur, Bhupesh Baghel addressed the media and launched a direct attack on the BJP-led Central government and industrialist Gautam Adani.

“I told my son that if his grandfather were alive today, he would have been proud. He always fought against injustice and for the common people. Today, Congress is fighting for Jal, Jungle, and Zameen (water, forest, and land), and this government is scared of that,” Baghel said.

'Not Afraid of Adani, Like We Weren’t Afraid of the British'

Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of corporate favouritism. “We didn’t fear the British, so why should we fear Adani? The BJP government is handing over everything to him. The East India Company was from England; this is a Gujarat company. We will continue to fight,” he said.

'ED’s Scam Figures Are Like Hanumanji’s Tail'

Baghel also criticised the ED for allegedly inflating the scam amounts. “First they said Rs 2,100 crore, then the EOW said Rs 3,200 crore, now it’s Rs 4,000 crore. This is like Hanumanji’s tail—it just keeps growing. My son has taken a loan; his IT records are clear. The ED is making up stories to defame us,” he alleged.

