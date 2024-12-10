SM Krishna Death: Tributes Pour In For Man Behind 'Brand Bengaluru'

New Delhi: Several Congress and BJP leaders offered condolences on the passing away of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna who breathed his last at his residence in Bengaluru early Tuesday.

The leaders recalled Krishna's tenure as CM and said he made very impactful and valuable contributions to public life. The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said. SMK, as he was known among his friends, played a key part as the chief minister in promoting the tech sector in Karnataka and building "Brand Bengaluru".

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a post on X, said Krishna has left behind a rich legacy of statesmanship and public service. The FM said she was "deeply saddened" by the passing of Krishna and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

"He made invaluable contributions to public life, serving with distinction as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs. He has left behind a rich legacy of Statesmanship and Public Service," she said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the death of former External Affairs Minister Krishna and said his contributions to the development of Karnataka and EAM will be vividly remembered.

Posting a photo of him with S M Krishna, Jaishankar recalled his several interactions with him. In a post on 'X', he said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former EAM S M Krishna. His contributions to the development of Karnataka and as EAM will be vividly remembered. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he said.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot mourned the death of Krishna calling it an irreplaceable loss. In a post on 'X', he said, "Krishna's immense contributions to the development of Karnataka and the nation are unforgettable. His loss is irreplaceable. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah deeply saddened by Krishna's demise said on social media that, "His unparalleled contributions as a Union Minister, Chief Minister, and leader have left an indelible mark. Karnataka will forever remain indebted to him, especially for his visionary leadership in transforming the IT-BT sector during his tenure as Chief Minister." Calling him 'a statesman and a leader without adversaries', the Siddaramaiah said, "Krishna was a guide and mentor to me during my early days in the Congress party and remained a well-wisher throughout."

Former BJP Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also condoled Krishna's demise and recalled his invaluable contributions to the country and Karnataka. "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran leader, former Chief and Union Minister, and dear friend, Shri S M Krishna." he said in a post on 'X'.

"I feel a sense of deep personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," he added.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also expressed his deep sadness over the loss of Krishna and remembered him as a true visionary and architect of Brand Bengaluru.

In a post on 'X', he said, "As someone who had the privilege of working alongside him, I witnessed firsthand his exceptional leadership skills and vast knowledge. His guidance and mentorship inspired me and many others. His unwavering dedication to Karnataka's progress continues to be a source of inspiration. His legacy will undoubtedly shape the state's future for generations to come. Rest in peace, sir," he added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also condoled the passing away of the former Karnataka Chief Minister and recalled that his tenure as CM was very impactful and contributed much to the growth of Information Technology, biotech, and other industries in the state.

"I have many fond memories of my long association with S M Krishna, former Union Minister & former Chief Minister of Karnataka. His tenure as CM was very impactful and he contributed much to the growth of the IT, biotech, and other industries in the state," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Krishna's Budget speech of March 2000 was path-breaking in many respects, the Congress leader said. "He entered the Congress from the socialist stream and came to occupy a distinctive position in the party for almost half a century. He was always immaculately turned out and had a great sense of humour," Ramesh said.

"He was as much immersed in tennis as in politics. When he was External Affairs Minister, I recall mentioning to him in passing that a particular foreign service officer was the great Ramanathan Krishnan's son-in-law. He then immediately reminisced about the Krishnan era of the 50s and 60s," he said.

"This morning as I read the news of his passing away I remembered a fine gentleman in the true sense of the term, and one who navigated the vagaries of public life with aplomb," Ramesh said. Krishna is survived by his wife Prema and two daughters Shambhavi and Malavika.

Born in Somanahalli in Karnataka's Mandya district on May 1, 1932, Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna started his career in electoral politics in 1962 by winning the Maddur assembly seat as an independent. He was then associated with the Praja Socialist Party before joining the Congress. He later joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress.

He announced his resignation from the Congress in January 2017, saying the party was in a state of confusion on whether it needed mass leaders or not. Krishna in January last year announced that he was retiring from active politics, citing his age as the reason. He was the 16th Chief Minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, (from Congress).

He also served as the Governor of Maharashtra and was the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2009 to 2012.