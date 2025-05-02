Congress Aims At Poll Gains In Bihar, Suspects Centre’s Caste Census Move

New Delhi: The Congress alleged the Centre’s caste census move was aimed at having electoral gains in poll-bound Bihar, but the people could see through the BJP’s game.

Bihar will have assembly polls likely in October-November, in which the INDIA bloc is aiming to defeat the NDA, which has been in power for decades.

Among the issues like jobs and education, the opposition alliance is flagging in the eastern state, social justice through a detailed caste survey has been a key focus area.

“This is yet another jumla aimed at having political gains in Bihar. The caste survey is part of the main census, which takes years to be completed. As no schedule has been announced by the government we don’t know when it will actually be implemented. But the Bihar elections will be over in the next few months. We know how the BJP makes promises before elections but later forgets them conveniently. People are still awaiting Rs 15 lakh in their accounts that the PM had promised in 2014 after bringing back black money of Indians deposited in foreign banks. They had promised cooking gas cylinders in states at Rs 500 each but have done nothing after winning elections. The same goes with the allowance promised for women,” Bihar Lok Sabha member Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.

The Congress leader further said the government move was actually the result of consistent pressure the grand old party leader Rahul Gandhi maintained over the need for a caste census, and the party will continue to flag the issue in Bihar over the coming days.

“First of all, our demand was based on a social need and was for the entire country. Of course, during the brief period that we were in power in Bihar, a caste survey was released. We had expected the NDA, which came to power, would pass on the benefits of the survey to the people but nothing happened. The issue of social justice is relevant in the state, and we are committed to conducting a more exhaustive caste survey when we come to power. Till then, we will keep flagging the issue in the state. The people are wise enough to see through the BJP’s game,” said Jawed.

According to party insiders, caste equations are key to the victory of either side in Bihar, and for that reason, the INDIA bloc was focusing on the Dalits, backwards, extremely backwards, and minorities to get an edge in the coming elections.

That was the reason why AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Devendra Yadab and state unit chief Rajesh Kumar celebrated the centre’s announcement as a victory of the Congress by beating drums and bathing a picture of Rahul Gandhi with milk, the insiders said. Congress ally RJD burst crackers to share the sentiment.

“We did an exhaustive caste survey in Telangana and delivered its benefits to the people but the NDA government in Bihar did nothing based on the caste data available. The INDIA bloc will keep raising issues like jobs, education, safety and social justice among the voters in the state. The centre agreeing to do a caste survey is a victory of our leader Rahul Gandhi, who faced severe criticism for raising the issue. We will not let the government run away now. Once done, the exercise will herald a new era of social justice across the country,” CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan told ETV Bharat.