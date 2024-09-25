ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Begins Two-Day Sit-In Demanding Speedy Justice For RG Kar Medic's Rape-Murder

By PTI

Following the RG Kar College medic's on-duty alleged rape and murder case on August 9, the newly appointed West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar and his predecessor Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took part in a strike along with several other women and men party workers.

Congress Begins Two-Day Sit-In Demanding Speedy Justice For RG Kar Medic's Rape-Murder
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of the Congress on Wednesday started a sit-in, scheduled to be a two-day affair, in the Esplanade area of Kolkata, demanding speedy justice for the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder victim.

Newly appointed West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar and his predecessor Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took part in the dharna along with many women and men party workers.

Street plays were organised and slogans were raised at the site of the dharna, which was organised by the central Kolkata district Congress at the behest of Chowdhury.

In his maiden press conference after taking over as WBPCC president, Sarkar said on Sunday that the Congress, if voted to power in West Bengal, will ensure that law and order in the state will be such that no parent will have to wait anxiously for their daughter to return home or whether she will return at all.

