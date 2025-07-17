ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Banks On OBC Face In Gujarat, Appoints Amit Chavda As Its State Unit Chief

Ahmedabad: Congress on Thursday appointed five-time MLA and OBC leader, Amit Chavda, as its new party president of Gujarat to take on the Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Anklav MLA, Chavda, has replaced Shaktisinh Gohil, who had resigned following the party's poor performance in the recent Assembly bypolls where Congress failed to win any of the two seats, Visavadar and Kadi. After the bye-election results, Gohil had accepted responsibility of the party's defeat and tendered his resignation. He held this post since June 2023.

Tushar Chaudhary has been appointed as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Gujarat Assembly, replacing Chavda.

Chavda's appointment is a significant move for Congress in Gujarat, a state where the grand old party has been suffering defeat for over two decades. This is Chavda's second stint in this office. He had earlier quit from the post in 2021.