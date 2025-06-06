Congress Backs CM Siddaramaiah, Alleges 'BJP Playing Dirty Politics' Over Bengaluru Stampede

New Delhi: The Congress party has backed Karnataka chief minister K Siddaramaiah who is under fire from the BJP after the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in which at least 11 persons were killed and around 60 others were injured.

Congress alleged that the saffron party is playing dirty politics over the tragedy that unfolded during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team's celebrations after their first-ever IPL victory earlier this week.

Ever since the incident, the BJP has been demanding resignation of the chief minister on moral grounds. Criticising the government's actions in the wake of the tragedy, BJP stated that the change of Bengaluru police commissioner overnight was just to find a scapegoat for the shocking incident.

In response, AICC secretary in-charge of Karnataka Mayura S Jayakumar told ETV Bharat, "The government will do whatever it needs to do in the matter. As far as the party is concerned, we are with the chief minister who has provided good governance and delivered on our poll promises. All of us are sad over the accident but this is not the time to do politics. The BJP is playing dirty politics by targeting the chief minister at a time when the focus should be on helping the victims and their families."

According to the AICC functionary, the saffron party was quick to demand removal of the Karnataka chief minister over an accident but "its own union ministers never resigned despite serious negligence in various train accidents and even the Pahalgam terror attack".

"Several persons have lost lives in the various train accidents over the last few years. Did the railway minister take moral responsibility and resign? Similarly, did the home minister resign after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam?," asked Jayakumar.

Prior to this, the BJP had sought the removal of CM Siddaramaiah over legal issues pertaining to an alleged land allotment case under Mysore Urban Development Authority. To this, Jayakumar said, "They had earlier sought the chief minister's resignation over the MUDA scam but the people are with Siddaramaiah. They supported his governance by ensuring Congress' victory in the three assembly by-elections in Channapatna, Sandur and Shiggaon in November last year. Recently, as he completed two years in office, our high command had appreciated his work."

"The stampede has given the saffron party another chance to target the chief minister. The government has ordered a probe into the lapses behind the unfortunate incident. Those guilty will be punished but the BJP is resorting to its old game of dirty politics. The entire Congress is behind the chief minister and all the decisions he is taking is to ensure justice in the matter," AICC functionary and senior state leader Anjali Nimbalkar told ETV Bharat.

Nimbalkar further questioned the saffron party if the central government had owned up responsibility for the countless deaths during the Covid pandemic or the lives lost during the Mahakumbh stampede.

"They never take responsilbility but are quick to target our government. We still don't know what happened in the cases of Covid deaths or those killed in the Mahakumbh stampede. The Bengaluru stampede is such a terrible tragedy that it is difficult to console the parents whose children have died. This is the time to support the state government and not look to settle political scores," she added.

Notably, Congress had registered a historic win against BJP in the 2023 assembly elections by winning 135 out of 224 seats in Karnataka. Although state unit chief DK Shivakumar had played a role behind the party's victory, the high command had chosen Siddaramaiah to govern the southern state.