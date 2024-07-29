ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Asserts Elected Government in Kashmir Would Be Weaker Than Union Territory Puducherry

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

The Congress party has criticised the recent amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2020, arguing that it will result in a weaker government in Jammu and Kashmir compared to the Union Territory of Puducherry. They claim that even if elections are held and a government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir, it will have less power and autonomy due to these amendments.

The Opposition Congress on Monday said that even if the people of Jammu and Kashmir elect their government in the upcoming Assembly elections, the government here would be weaker than the Union Territory of Puducherry due to the recent amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2020. "
All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Bharatsinh Solanki addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar: The Opposition Congress on Monday said that even if the people of Jammu and Kashmir elect their government in the upcoming Assembly elections, the government here would be weaker than the Union Territory of Puducherry due to the recent amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2020.

The BJP wants to have a proxy government in Jammu and Kashmir through the Lieutenant Governor, says AICC in-charge for J&K Bharatsinh Solanki (ETV Bharat)

"The governments in Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry are weaker and subservient to the Central government, similarly, the government in Jammu and Kashmir, too, will be weaker than the government of Puducherry UT," All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Bharatsinh Solanki said at a press conference.

He said that the BJP wants to have a proxy government in Jammu and Kashmir through the Lieutenant Governor by having vested in him all the executive powers, which were with the elected Chief Minister.

He said the aim of the recent amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act by the BJP government is to exploit the resources of Jammu and Kashmir like the British exploited resources in India before independence.

"If elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir and a government is formed, the government will be like a municipality. The legislators who will be elected by the people and the assembly they form will be weaker as they will have no powers to govern," he pointed out.

Solanki was talking in the context of the recent amendment under Section 55 to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2020 by President Droupadi Murmu.

Under the amendment executive powers have been vested to the LG to make decisions on police, all-India services officers, appointment of law officers to sanction prosecution in certain cases and make decisions on anti-corruption bureau-related matters. These powers were vested with the Chief Minister in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The amendments, called the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024, came into force on July 12, when the notification was published in the Official Gazette. The amendment created an uproar from the opposition parties, which issued statements and their top leaders tweeted on their handles.

Read more: After Assembly Election, Municipal Polls In Jammu and Kashmir In Limbo As OBC Reservation Awaits Completion

Srinagar: The Opposition Congress on Monday said that even if the people of Jammu and Kashmir elect their government in the upcoming Assembly elections, the government here would be weaker than the Union Territory of Puducherry due to the recent amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2020.

The BJP wants to have a proxy government in Jammu and Kashmir through the Lieutenant Governor, says AICC in-charge for J&K Bharatsinh Solanki (ETV Bharat)

"The governments in Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry are weaker and subservient to the Central government, similarly, the government in Jammu and Kashmir, too, will be weaker than the government of Puducherry UT," All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Bharatsinh Solanki said at a press conference.

He said that the BJP wants to have a proxy government in Jammu and Kashmir through the Lieutenant Governor by having vested in him all the executive powers, which were with the elected Chief Minister.

He said the aim of the recent amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act by the BJP government is to exploit the resources of Jammu and Kashmir like the British exploited resources in India before independence.

"If elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir and a government is formed, the government will be like a municipality. The legislators who will be elected by the people and the assembly they form will be weaker as they will have no powers to govern," he pointed out.

Solanki was talking in the context of the recent amendment under Section 55 to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2020 by President Droupadi Murmu.

Under the amendment executive powers have been vested to the LG to make decisions on police, all-India services officers, appointment of law officers to sanction prosecution in certain cases and make decisions on anti-corruption bureau-related matters. These powers were vested with the Chief Minister in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The amendments, called the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024, came into force on July 12, when the notification was published in the Official Gazette. The amendment created an uproar from the opposition parties, which issued statements and their top leaders tweeted on their handles.

Read more: After Assembly Election, Municipal Polls In Jammu and Kashmir In Limbo As OBC Reservation Awaits Completion

Last Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

J AND K ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSCONGRESS ON J AND K GOVTUNION TERRITORY OF PUDUCHERRYLESS POWERS AND AUTONOMYELECTED GOVERNMENT IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.