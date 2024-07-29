ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Asserts Elected Government in Kashmir Would Be Weaker Than Union Territory Puducherry

Srinagar: The Opposition Congress on Monday said that even if the people of Jammu and Kashmir elect their government in the upcoming Assembly elections, the government here would be weaker than the Union Territory of Puducherry due to the recent amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2020.

The BJP wants to have a proxy government in Jammu and Kashmir through the Lieutenant Governor, says AICC in-charge for J&K Bharatsinh Solanki (ETV Bharat)

"The governments in Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry are weaker and subservient to the Central government, similarly, the government in Jammu and Kashmir, too, will be weaker than the government of Puducherry UT," All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Bharatsinh Solanki said at a press conference.

He said that the BJP wants to have a proxy government in Jammu and Kashmir through the Lieutenant Governor by having vested in him all the executive powers, which were with the elected Chief Minister.

He said the aim of the recent amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act by the BJP government is to exploit the resources of Jammu and Kashmir like the British exploited resources in India before independence.