Cong Asks PM Modi Why Gujarat's White Onion Farmers Given Preferential Treatment

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why Gujarat's white onion farmers were given preferential treatment over Maharashtra's onion farmers, and why the BJP "diluted" Adivasis' forest rights in Maharashtra. Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's rallies in Dhule and Nashik, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed questions to him.

"Why were Gujarat's white onion farmers given preferential treatment over Maharashtra's onion farmers," he asked. Since December 2023, onion farmers in Maharashtra have been reeling from the Modi government's restrictions on onion exports, he said. During the cultivation season, the state suffered from unsatisfactory rainfall and water crises, and most farmers were only able to produce 50 per cent of their usual crop, he pointed out.

"When the onions were finally harvested, farmers were hit with the arbitrary export ban which led to devastatingly low sale prices. As a result, farmers racked up significant losses. To add insult to injury, the Union Government then allowed the export of white onions which are primarily grown in Gujarat," Ramesh said. Maharashtra's farmers, who primarily grow red onions, were left out for months, he said.

Even today, while the onion export ban has been lifted, a 20 per cent duty on exports remains in place, he pointed out. "Can the non-biological PM explain why he played favourites? Why did he so callously neglect Maharashtra's onion farmers while privileging the concerns of Gujarat's onion farmers?" Ramesh said in his post on X. He further asked why the BJP "diluted" Adivasis' forest rights in Maharashtra.

In 2006, Congress passed the revolutionary Forest Rights Act (FRA) which granted Adivasi and forest-dwelling communities legal rights to manage their own forests, and economically benefit from the forest produce they collect, Ramesh said. The BJP government, however, has obstructed the implementation of the FRA, depriving millions of Adivasis of its benefits, he alleged. Only 52 per cent (2,06,620 claims) of the 4,01,046 individual claims filed have been granted, and land titles distributed cover only 23.5 per cent (11,769 sq. km) of the 50,045 sq. km eligible for community rights, he claimed.

"Why has the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra failed to provide Adivasi communities their rights?" Ramesh said. The Congress general secretary also asked why did the Mahayuti not hold polls for the Nashik Municipal Corporation. The Mahayuti government's failure to hold elections for the state's municipal corporations, including the Nashik Municipal Corporation, is a blatant attack on democracy and the rights of Nashik's citizens, he said.

The government claims that the delays are due to issues like OBC reservations and ward delimitation but the reality is that the Mahayuti was afraid of facing the electorate, fearing that a loss would undermine its image before the elections this year, Ramesh claimed. Without elected representatives, Nashik's citizens have struggled to get their voices heard and grievances addressed, he said. Why has the BJP betrayed the people of Nashik, Ramesh asked. His remarks come amid campaigning for the November 20 polls in Maharashtra. The counting of polls will take place on November 23.