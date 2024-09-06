ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Appoints B Mahesh Kumar Goud As President Of Telangana Unit

By PTI

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed B Mahesh Kumar Goud as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, replacing A Revanth Reddy, a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

Congress Appoints B Mahesh Kumar Goud As President Of Telangana Unit
Representational Image (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday appointed B Mahesh Kumar Goud as president of its Telangana unit, replacing A Revanth Reddy. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Goud as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC president A Revanth Reddy. The appointment comes days after Congress president Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and discussed organisational changes in the state.

Though there had been no official word on the meeting's agenda, it was understood that deliberations were held about the selection of a new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president. Reddy had remained president of the Congress in Telangana even after becoming chief minister at the end of last year.

